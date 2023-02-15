 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polo Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 82.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polo Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 82.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 9.18% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Polo Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.00 0.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.00 0.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.04 0.06
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.04 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 -0.12 -0.24
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 -0.12 -0.23
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 -0.12 -0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.26 -0.12 -0.24
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 -0.12 -0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 -0.12 -0.24
Equity Share Capital 22.37 22.37 22.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.05 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.05 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.05 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.05 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited