Polo Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 82.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 82.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 9.18% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.