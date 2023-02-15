English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Polo Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 82.14% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polo Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 82.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 9.18% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    Polo Hotels shares closed at 8.18 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.41% returns over the last 6 months and 43.26% over the last 12 months.

    Polo Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.000.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.000.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.000.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.040.06
    Depreciation0.040.040.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.040.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.12-0.24
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.12-0.23
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.12-0.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.12-0.24
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-0.12-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-0.12-0.24
    Equity Share Capital22.3722.3722.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.05-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.05-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.05-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.05-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Polo Hotels #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:22 pm