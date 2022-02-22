Polo Hotels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 340.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 340.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 22.56% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 6.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Polo Hotels shares closed at 5.95 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)