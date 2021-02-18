Polo Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 94.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 94.15% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 95.22% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Polo Hotels shares closed at 2.92 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 12 months.