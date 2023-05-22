Policybazaar Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 9 crore as revenue zooms

policybazaar

PB Fintech on May 22 reported a net consolidated loss for the quarter ended March at Rs 8.95 crore, which came down sharply from Rs 219.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 869.09 crore, rising 60.85 percent from Rs 540.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

"As we had guided earlier about breaking even in Q4, we are glad to announce that webroke even and our consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a positive Rs 28 Cr for Q4 which is a 3 percent EBTIDA margin, an improvement from minus Rs 80 Cr (-15% margin) same quarter

last year," said the company.

"Just to reiterate here, our existing businesses comprising of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar which are the insurance and credit marketplaces respectively have been adjusted EBITDA positive for more than a year with Paisabazaar individually being EBITDA positive since December 2022," it added.

This is developing story. Please check back for more updates.