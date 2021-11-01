Pokarna Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.34 crore, down 44.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.34 crore in September 2021 down 44.71% from Rs. 25.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021 down 96.96% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021 down 64.04% from Rs. 9.15 crore in September 2020.

Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.33 in September 2020.

Pokarna shares closed at 594.05 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.51% returns over the last 6 months and 335.68% over the last 12 months.