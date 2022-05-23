 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pokarna Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, down 47.71% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in March 2022 down 47.71% from Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022 down 3240% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 111.99% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

Pokarna shares closed at 569.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.08% returns over the last 6 months and 73.35% over the last 12 months.

Pokarna
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.60 16.98 24.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.60 16.98 24.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.34 1.53 2.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.50 0.31 0.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -1.87 -3.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.88 4.66 6.21
Depreciation 2.21 2.23 2.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.83 9.07 14.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.05 1.06 1.17
Other Income 0.35 0.04 0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.71 1.10 1.83
Interest 0.97 0.96 1.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.68 0.14 0.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.68 0.14 0.73
Tax -0.56 -0.11 0.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.12 0.25 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.12 0.25 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 6.20 6.20 6.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 0.08 -0.03
Diluted EPS -1.01 0.08 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 0.08 -0.03
Diluted EPS -1.01 0.08 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
