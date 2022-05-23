Pokarna Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, down 47.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in March 2022 down 47.71% from Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022 down 3240% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 111.99% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.
Pokarna shares closed at 569.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.08% returns over the last 6 months and 73.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pokarna
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.60
|16.98
|24.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.60
|16.98
|24.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.34
|1.53
|2.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|0.31
|0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-1.87
|-3.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.88
|4.66
|6.21
|Depreciation
|2.21
|2.23
|2.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.83
|9.07
|14.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.05
|1.06
|1.17
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.04
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.71
|1.10
|1.83
|Interest
|0.97
|0.96
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.68
|0.14
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.68
|0.14
|0.73
|Tax
|-0.56
|-0.11
|0.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.12
|0.25
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.12
|0.25
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.08
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|0.08
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.08
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|0.08
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited