Pokarna Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, down 47.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in March 2022 down 47.71% from Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022 down 3240% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 111.99% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

Pokarna shares closed at 569.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.08% returns over the last 6 months and 73.35% over the last 12 months.