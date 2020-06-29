Pokarna Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore, down 67.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore in March 2020 down 67.28% from Rs. 37.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2020 down 329.39% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020 down 113.15% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2019.

Pokarna shares closed at 113.65 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -12.48% over the last 12 months.