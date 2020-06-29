Pokarna Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore, down 67.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore in March 2020 down 67.28% from Rs. 37.47 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2020 down 329.39% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020 down 113.15% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2019.
Pokarna shares closed at 113.65 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -12.48% over the last 12 months.
|Pokarna
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.26
|22.69
|37.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.26
|22.69
|37.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.62
|1.80
|3.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|0.42
|0.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.34
|1.17
|1.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.32
|5.50
|5.87
|Depreciation
|2.87
|3.10
|7.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.08
|8.55
|16.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.79
|2.15
|2.91
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.08
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.24
|2.24
|3.39
|Interest
|1.13
|1.43
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.37
|0.81
|2.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.37
|0.81
|2.12
|Tax
|-1.39
|0.22
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.98
|0.59
|1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.98
|0.59
|1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.19
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.19
|0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.19
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.19
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:15 am