Pokarna Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.47 crore, down 2.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.47 crore in March 2019 down 2.16% from Rs. 38.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2019 down 48.47% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2019 up 19.5% from Rs. 8.72 crore in March 2018.

Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2018.

Pokarna shares closed at 179.05 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and -2.37% over the last 12 months.