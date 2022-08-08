Pokarna Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.70 crore, down 19.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.70 crore in June 2022 down 19.68% from Rs. 25.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022 down 77.73% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2022 down 43.18% from Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2021.

Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Pokarna shares closed at 624.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.23% returns over the last 6 months and 49.42% over the last 12 months.