Pokarna Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.78 crore, up 393.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.78 crore in June 2021 up 393.02% from Rs. 5.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021 up 151.94% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2021 up 308.9% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2020.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2020.

Pokarna shares closed at 453.05 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.65% returns over the last 6 months and 194.67% over the last 12 months.