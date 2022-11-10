 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pokarna Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.35 crore, up 43.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.35 crore in September 2022 up 43.74% from Rs. 148.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.01 crore in September 2022 up 17.69% from Rs. 20.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.56 crore in September 2022 up 17.77% from Rs. 45.48 crore in September 2021.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.58 in September 2021.

Pokarna shares closed at 480.15 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -27.32% over the last 12 months.

Pokarna
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 213.35 240.09 148.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 213.35 240.09 148.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.66 98.74 60.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 0.02 0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.76 3.84 -10.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.64 15.46 13.58
Depreciation 10.46 10.34 9.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.05 63.10 39.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.33 48.59 35.46
Other Income 0.78 0.30 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.10 48.89 36.05
Interest 9.34 9.48 9.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.77 39.40 26.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.77 39.40 26.40
Tax 9.76 10.91 6.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.01 28.49 20.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.01 28.49 20.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.01 28.49 20.40
Equity Share Capital 6.20 6.20 6.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.74 9.19 6.58
Diluted EPS 7.74 9.19 6.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.74 9.19 6.58
Diluted EPS 7.74 9.19 6.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:04 pm
