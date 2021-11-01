Pokarna Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.42 crore, up 58.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.42 crore in September 2021 up 58.19% from Rs. 93.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.40 crore in September 2021 down 2.53% from Rs. 20.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.48 crore in September 2021 up 14.94% from Rs. 39.57 crore in September 2020.

Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.75 in September 2020.

Pokarna shares closed at 592.55 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)