Pokarna Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.34 crore, up 121.93% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.34 crore in March 2022 up 121.93% from Rs. 92.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022 up 430.42% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in March 2022 up 107.58% from Rs. 22.17 crore in March 2021.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2021.

Pokarna shares closed at 569.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.08% returns over the last 6 months and 73.35% over the last 12 months.

Pokarna
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 204.34 191.99 92.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 204.34 191.99 92.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.86 79.89 28.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.50 0.31 0.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.03 -11.32 0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.03 15.24 10.81
Depreciation 10.24 9.53 5.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.80 46.52 33.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.89 51.82 13.05
Other Income 0.89 0.46 3.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.78 52.28 16.59
Interest 8.89 9.03 5.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.89 43.25 10.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.89 43.25 10.62
Tax 6.79 9.49 6.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.11 33.75 3.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.11 33.75 3.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.11 33.75 3.79
Equity Share Capital 6.20 6.20 6.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 10.89 1.22
Diluted EPS 6.49 10.89 1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 10.89 1.22
Diluted EPS 6.49 10.89 1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
