Pokarna Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.34 crore, up 121.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.34 crore in March 2022 up 121.93% from Rs. 92.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022 up 430.42% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in March 2022 up 107.58% from Rs. 22.17 crore in March 2021.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2021.

Pokarna shares closed at 569.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.08% returns over the last 6 months and 73.35% over the last 12 months.