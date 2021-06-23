Pokarna Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.08 crore, up 3.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.08 crore in March 2021 up 3.46% from Rs. 89.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021 up 19.14% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in March 2021 down 21.91% from Rs. 28.39 crore in March 2020.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.

Pokarna shares closed at 346.15 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 114.20% returns over the last 6 months and 188.10% over the last 12 months.