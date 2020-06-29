Pokarna Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore, down 38.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore in March 2020 down 38.48% from Rs. 144.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2020 down 87.99% from Rs. 26.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.39 crore in March 2020 down 44.93% from Rs. 51.55 crore in March 2019.

Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.54 in March 2019.

Pokarna shares closed at 113.65 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -12.48% over the last 12 months.