Pokarna Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 144.67 crore, up 63.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.67 crore in March 2019 up 63.14% from Rs. 88.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.49 crore in March 2019 up 113.16% from Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.55 crore in March 2019 up 104.16% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2018.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.01 in March 2018.

Pokarna shares closed at 179.05 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and -2.37% over the last 12 months.