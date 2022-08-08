 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pokarna Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.09 crore, up 127.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.09 crore in June 2022 up 127.7% from Rs. 105.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022 up 604.79% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.23 crore in June 2022 up 155.08% from Rs. 23.22 crore in June 2021.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 9.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2021.

Pokarna shares closed at 624.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.23% returns over the last 6 months and 49.42% over the last 12 months.

Pokarna
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 240.09 204.34 105.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 240.09 204.34 105.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.74 83.86 54.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.50 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.84 2.03 -24.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.46 13.03 11.01
Depreciation 10.34 10.24 9.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.10 59.80 42.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.59 34.89 13.20
Other Income 0.30 0.89 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.89 35.78 13.84
Interest 9.48 8.89 8.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.40 26.89 5.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.40 26.89 5.36
Tax 10.91 6.79 1.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.49 20.11 4.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.49 20.11 4.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.49 20.11 4.04
Equity Share Capital 6.20 6.20 6.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.19 6.49 1.30
Diluted EPS 9.19 6.49 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.19 6.49 1.30
Diluted EPS 9.19 6.49 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
