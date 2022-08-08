Pokarna Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.09 crore, up 127.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.09 crore in June 2022 up 127.7% from Rs. 105.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022 up 604.79% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.23 crore in June 2022 up 155.08% from Rs. 23.22 crore in June 2021.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 9.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2021.

Pokarna shares closed at 624.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.23% returns over the last 6 months and 49.42% over the last 12 months.