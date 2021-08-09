Pokarna Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore, up 285.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore in June 2021 up 285.87% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2021 up 143.6% from Rs. 9.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in June 2021 up 1238.24% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2020.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.99 in June 2020.

Pokarna shares closed at 452.40 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.01% returns over the last 6 months and 195.78% over the last 12 months.