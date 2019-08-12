Pokarna Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 126.01 crore, up 53.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.01 crore in June 2019 up 53.54% from Rs. 82.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.49 crore in June 2019 up 257.94% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.31 crore in June 2019 up 91.8% from Rs. 22.06 crore in June 2018.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 9.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2018.

Pokarna shares closed at 123.60 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.51% returns over the last 6 months and -21.82% over the last 12 months.