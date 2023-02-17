Pokarna Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.91 crore, down 41.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.91 crore in December 2022 down 41.19% from Rs. 191.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 down 92.22% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.67 crore in December 2022 down 60.09% from Rs. 61.81 crore in December 2021.