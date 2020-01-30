Pokarna Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.81 crore, down 48.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.81 crore in December 2019 down 48.31% from Rs. 119.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2019 down 75.77% from Rs. 27.08 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.75 crore in December 2019 down 57.92% from Rs. 44.56 crore in December 2018.

Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.38 in December 2018.

Pokarna shares closed at 110.10 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.60% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.