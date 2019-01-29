Pokarna Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.58 crore, up 36.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.58 crore in December 2018 up 36.05% from Rs. 87.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.08 crore in December 2018 up 99.14% from Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.56 crore in December 2018 up 41.96% from Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2017.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 8.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.39 in December 2017.

Pokarna shares closed at 165.50 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -24.39% over the last 12 months.