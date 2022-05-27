Poddar Pigments Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore, up 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore in March 2022 up 2.33% from Rs. 80.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022 down 47.65% from Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022 down 33.9% from Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2021.

Poddar Pigments EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.71 in March 2021.

Poddar Pigments shares closed at 268.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)