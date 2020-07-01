Poddar Pigments Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore, down 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore in March 2020 down 17.99% from Rs. 93.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2020 up 12.48% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2020 down 0.58% from Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2019.

Poddar Pigments EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.99 in March 2019.

Poddar Pigments shares closed at 151.00 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.79% over the last 12 months.