    Poddar Pigments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.57 crore, up 7.71% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Pigments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.57 crore in December 2022 up 7.71% from Rs. 76.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.49 crore in December 2022 up 23.42% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

    Poddar Pigments EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.41 in December 2021.

    Poddar Pigments shares closed at 272.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.26% returns over the last 6 months and -11.76% over the last 12 months.

    Poddar Pigments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.5789.5376.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.5789.5376.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.0062.2054.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.431.18-1.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.747.707.44
    Depreciation1.621.570.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.558.457.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.088.428.20
    Other Income1.791.580.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8710.008.81
    Interest0.050.070.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.819.938.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.819.938.73
    Tax2.862.441.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.967.496.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.967.496.80
    Equity Share Capital10.6110.6110.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.567.066.41
    Diluted EPS6.567.066.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.567.066.41
    Diluted EPS6.567.066.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

