 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Poddar Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.94 crore, up 63% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.94 crore in March 2022 up 63% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022 up 107.73% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 182.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.36% returns over the last 6 months and 0.97% over the last 12 months.

Poddar Housing and Development
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.94 16.60 12.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.94 16.60 12.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.69 26.77 11.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.10 -11.64 -4.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 1.02 -0.52
Depreciation 0.04 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.33 5.45 3.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.60 -5.07 1.99
Other Income 0.39 -0.12 -0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.99 -5.19 1.87
Interest 5.20 3.44 4.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.21 -8.64 -2.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.21 -8.64 -2.57
Tax -0.08 -2.04 -0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.13 -6.59 -2.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.13 -6.59 -2.39
Equity Share Capital 6.32 6.32 6.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 -10.44 -3.79
Diluted EPS -1.79 -10.44 -3.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 -10.44 -3.79
Diluted EPS -1.79 -10.44 -3.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Poddar Housing #Poddar Housing and Development #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.