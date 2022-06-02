Poddar Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.94 crore, up 63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.94 crore in March 2022 up 63% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022 up 107.73% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 182.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.36% returns over the last 6 months and 0.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.94
|16.60
|12.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.94
|16.60
|12.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.69
|26.77
|11.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.10
|-11.64
|-4.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|1.02
|-0.52
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.33
|5.45
|3.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.60
|-5.07
|1.99
|Other Income
|0.39
|-0.12
|-0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.99
|-5.19
|1.87
|Interest
|5.20
|3.44
|4.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-8.64
|-2.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.21
|-8.64
|-2.57
|Tax
|-0.08
|-2.04
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|-6.59
|-2.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|-6.59
|-2.39
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-10.44
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-10.44
|-3.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-10.44
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-10.44
|-3.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited