Poddar Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.94 crore, up 63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.94 crore in March 2022 up 63% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022 up 107.73% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 182.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.36% returns over the last 6 months and 0.97% over the last 12 months.