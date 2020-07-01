Poddar Housing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore, down 21.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore in March 2020 down 21.2% from Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2020 down 2429.28% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020 down 1824% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 204.85 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.49% returns over the last 6 months and -62.47% over the last 12 months.