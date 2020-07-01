Poddar Housing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore, down 21.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore in March 2020 down 21.2% from Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2020 down 2429.28% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020 down 1824% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 204.85 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.49% returns over the last 6 months and -62.47% over the last 12 months.
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.65
|17.35
|10.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.65
|17.35
|10.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.93
|--
|44.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-29.03
|-10.36
|-37.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.71
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.05
|-0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.34
|29.86
|3.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.18
|-3.90
|-0.56
|Other Income
|1.73
|1.00
|1.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.45
|-2.91
|0.52
|Interest
|-0.05
|0.36
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.41
|-3.26
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.41
|-3.26
|-0.26
|Tax
|-1.57
|-0.84
|-0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.83
|-2.43
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.83
|-2.43
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.48
|-3.84
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-4.48
|-3.84
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.48
|-3.84
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-4.48
|-3.84
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am