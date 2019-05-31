Poddar Housing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.98 crore, down 36.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.98 crore in March 2019 down 36.11% from Rs. 17.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 97.57% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 down 93.37% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2018.

Poddar Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.92 in March 2018.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 573.30 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.14% returns over the last 6 months and -42.12% over the last 12 months.