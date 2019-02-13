Poddar Housing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 539.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in December 2018 up 539.65% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2018 up 85.08% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 103.11% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2017.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 473.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.36% returns over the last 6 months and -58.58% over the last 12 months.