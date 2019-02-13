Poddar Housing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 539.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in December 2018 up 539.65% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2018 up 85.08% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 103.11% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2017.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 473.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.36% returns over the last 6 months and -58.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.32
|6.13
|3.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.32
|6.13
|3.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.06
|9.23
|8.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.28
|-8.38
|-6.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.69
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.25
|1.40
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.93
|5.85
|4.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-2.66
|-5.35
|Other Income
|1.10
|0.77
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-1.89
|-4.97
|Interest
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-2.10
|-5.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-2.10
|-5.16
|Tax
|0.48
|-0.66
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|-1.43
|-5.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|-1.43
|-5.24
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|-2.27
|-8.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|-2.27
|-8.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|-2.27
|-8.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|-2.27
|-8.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited