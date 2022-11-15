 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Poddar Housing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore, down 56.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore in September 2022 down 56.35% from Rs. 17.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 86.88% from Rs. 6.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.25 crore in September 2022 down 142.47% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 228.15 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.95% returns over the last 6 months and 23.12% over the last 12 months.

Poddar Housing and Development
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.81 8.22 17.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.81 8.22 17.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.36 26.88 25.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.83 -19.06 -9.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.34 1.38 1.36
Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.16 2.51 3.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.27 -3.52 -3.57
Other Income 0.98 0.39 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.30 -3.13 -3.09
Interest 8.02 5.56 4.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.32 -8.69 -7.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.32 -8.69 -7.95
Tax -3.86 -2.18 -1.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.46 -6.50 -6.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.46 -6.50 -6.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -11.46 -6.50 -6.13
Equity Share Capital 6.32 6.32 6.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.14 -10.30 -9.71
Diluted EPS -18.14 -10.30 -9.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.14 -10.30 -9.71
Diluted EPS -18.14 -10.30 -9.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Poddar Housing #Poddar Housing and Development #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am