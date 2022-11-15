Poddar Housing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore, down 56.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore in September 2022 down 56.35% from Rs. 17.88 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 86.88% from Rs. 6.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.25 crore in September 2022 down 142.47% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 228.15 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.95% returns over the last 6 months and 23.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.81
|8.22
|17.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.81
|8.22
|17.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.36
|26.88
|25.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.83
|-19.06
|-9.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.34
|1.38
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.16
|2.51
|3.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.27
|-3.52
|-3.57
|Other Income
|0.98
|0.39
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.30
|-3.13
|-3.09
|Interest
|8.02
|5.56
|4.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.32
|-8.69
|-7.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.32
|-8.69
|-7.95
|Tax
|-3.86
|-2.18
|-1.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.46
|-6.50
|-6.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.46
|-6.50
|-6.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.46
|-6.50
|-6.13
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.14
|-10.30
|-9.71
|Diluted EPS
|-18.14
|-10.30
|-9.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.14
|-10.30
|-9.71
|Diluted EPS
|-18.14
|-10.30
|-9.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited