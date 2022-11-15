English
    Poddar Housing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore, down 56.35% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore in September 2022 down 56.35% from Rs. 17.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 86.88% from Rs. 6.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.25 crore in September 2022 down 142.47% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

    Poddar Housing shares closed at 228.15 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.95% returns over the last 6 months and 23.12% over the last 12 months.

    Poddar Housing and Development
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.818.2217.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.818.2217.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.3626.8825.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.83-19.06-9.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.341.381.36
    Depreciation0.050.040.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.162.513.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.27-3.52-3.57
    Other Income0.980.390.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.30-3.13-3.09
    Interest8.025.564.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.32-8.69-7.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.32-8.69-7.95
    Tax-3.86-2.18-1.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.46-6.50-6.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.46-6.50-6.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.46-6.50-6.13
    Equity Share Capital6.326.326.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.14-10.30-9.71
    Diluted EPS-18.14-10.30-9.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.14-10.30-9.71
    Diluted EPS-18.14-10.30-9.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

