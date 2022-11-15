Poddar Housing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore, down 56.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore in September 2022 down 56.35% from Rs. 17.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 86.88% from Rs. 6.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.25 crore in September 2022 down 142.47% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 228.15 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.95% returns over the last 6 months and 23.12% over the last 12 months.