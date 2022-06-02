 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poddar Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore, up 65.86% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore in March 2022 up 65.86% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 up 5.9% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 183.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.20% returns over the last 6 months and 2.26% over the last 12 months.

Poddar Housing and Development
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.41 16.61 12.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.41 16.61 12.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.69 26.77 11.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.71 -11.64 -4.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.46 1.08 -0.54
Depreciation 0.05 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.69 5.55 3.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.24 -5.24 1.94
Other Income 0.96 0.20 1.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.20 -5.04 3.67
Interest 5.63 3.96 5.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.43 -9.00 -1.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.43 -9.00 -1.62
Tax -0.08 -2.04 -0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.36 -6.95 -1.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.36 -6.95 -1.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.36 -6.95 -1.44
Equity Share Capital 6.32 6.32 6.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.15 -11.01 -2.29
Diluted EPS -2.15 -11.01 -2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.15 -11.01 -2.29
Diluted EPS -2.15 -11.01 -2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Poddar Housing #Poddar Housing and Development
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
