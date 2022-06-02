Poddar Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore, up 65.86% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore in March 2022 up 65.86% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 up 5.9% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 183.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.20% returns over the last 6 months and 2.26% over the last 12 months.
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.41
|16.61
|12.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.41
|16.61
|12.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.69
|26.77
|11.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.71
|-11.64
|-4.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|1.08
|-0.54
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.69
|5.55
|3.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.24
|-5.24
|1.94
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.20
|1.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.20
|-5.04
|3.67
|Interest
|5.63
|3.96
|5.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-9.00
|-1.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-9.00
|-1.62
|Tax
|-0.08
|-2.04
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.36
|-6.95
|-1.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.36
|-6.95
|-1.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.36
|-6.95
|-1.44
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.15
|-11.01
|-2.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|-11.01
|-2.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.15
|-11.01
|-2.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|-11.01
|-2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited