Poddar Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore, up 65.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore in March 2022 up 65.86% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 up 5.9% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 183.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.20% returns over the last 6 months and 2.26% over the last 12 months.