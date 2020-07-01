Poddar Housing Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, down 26.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in March 2020 down 26.71% from Rs. 11.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2020 down 253.85% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2020 down 6637.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 204.85 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.49% returns over the last 6 months and -62.47% over the last 12 months.