Poddar Housing Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, down 26.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in March 2020 down 26.71% from Rs. 11.79 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2020 down 253.85% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2020 down 6637.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 204.85 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.49% returns over the last 6 months and -62.47% over the last 12 months.
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.64
|17.52
|11.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.64
|17.52
|11.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.93
|--
|44.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-28.90
|-10.36
|-36.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.82
|1.98
|1.60
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.05
|-0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.01
|29.94
|4.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.37
|-4.09
|-1.27
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.81
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.54
|-3.28
|0.18
|Interest
|0.95
|0.59
|1.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.49
|-3.87
|-1.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.49
|-3.87
|-1.76
|Tax
|-1.57
|-0.84
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.92
|-3.03
|-1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.92
|-3.03
|-1.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.92
|-3.03
|-1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.79
|-4.80
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-7.79
|-4.80
|-2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.79
|-4.80
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-7.79
|-4.80
|-2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:11 am