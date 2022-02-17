Poddar Housing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore, down 50.79% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore in December 2021 down 50.79% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021 down 219.08% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021 down 146.97% from Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2020.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 258.80 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.35% returns over the last 6 months and 15.05% over the last 12 months.
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.61
|17.88
|33.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.61
|17.88
|33.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.77
|25.50
|32.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.64
|-9.15
|-12.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|1.36
|1.92
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.10
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.55
|3.65
|2.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.24
|-3.57
|9.52
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.48
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.04
|-3.09
|10.35
|Interest
|3.96
|4.86
|1.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.00
|-7.95
|8.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.00
|-7.95
|8.78
|Tax
|-2.04
|-1.81
|2.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.95
|-6.13
|5.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.95
|-6.13
|5.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.95
|-6.13
|5.84
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.01
|-9.71
|9.25
|Diluted EPS
|-11.01
|-9.71
|9.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.01
|-9.71
|9.25
|Diluted EPS
|-11.01
|-9.71
|9.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited