Poddar Housing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore, down 50.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.61 crore in December 2021 down 50.79% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021 down 219.08% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021 down 146.97% from Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2020.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 258.80 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.35% returns over the last 6 months and 15.05% over the last 12 months.