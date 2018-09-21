Podcast | Editor’s pick of the day – Yes Bank stock tumbles 30% as RBI cuts short CEO Rana Kapoor's tenure

What a day it has been at the stock market! The Sensex crashed over 1,000 points, and the Nifty gave up the 11,000 mark during intraday trade. A recovery in the last hours of trade did do some damage control, but the trouble seems to have just begun for Yes Bank.

The stock market had a resounding No to the RBI’s decision of not giving Yes Bank’s MD and CEO a Yes to a full tenure, with the Yes Bank stock tumbling at one point as much as 34 percent, its steepest ever, during intraday trade. NPA divergence issues are the topic of conversation yet again as to why the RBI may not have granted a full tenure to Rana Kapoor.

The Yes Bank stock ended 29.46 percent down on the NSE while also hitting a fresh 52-week low during trade today. The unfolding story of Rana Kapoor’s truncated tenure as MD and CEO of Yes Bank constitutes our Story of the Day.

What happened?

The RBI has sunk its teeth yet again into the private banking sector. Yes Bank CEO and MD Rana Kapoor will continue at the helm of the bank until January 31, 2019. The RBI has reduced his tenure even as shareholders sought an extension for three years.

In a filing to stock exchanges, the bank said, "Reserve Bank of India has vide letter dated September 17, 2018 received today, intimated that Rana Kapoor may continue as the MD & CEO till 31 January 2019, and the Board of Directors of the Bank are scheduled to meet on September 25, 2018 to decide on the future course of action."

Yes Bank has been under the regulator’s lens after it reported divergences in classification of non-performing assets (NPAs) as compared to the assessment by the RBI. It was a similar story that we saw in the case of Shikha Sharma at Axis Bank as well.

Despite support from shareholders, Ms Sharma said she would step down at the end of 2018, more than two years before the proposed end of her term, after the central bank refused to extend her tenure.

Let’s understand the issue of NPA divergence a little bit better. The RBI obviously has not stated the reasons for not granting Mr Kapoor a full tenure, but it has butted heads with Yes Bank as well as other banks in the past with regards just how much of their loans should be recognized as non-performing.

What is NPA divergence?

So, what is NPA divergence? It’s the difference between what the banks cite as the amount of bad loans they have versus what the RBI post its own assessment says the amount is.

If you have been in colleges where they encourage you to self-assess, this is the difference between the grades you give yourself versus the grades you actually deserve by way of marking by a professor. Except, in this case, it’s loans worth thousands of crores of rupees.

For example, Axis Bank reported Rs 6,087 crore as gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) in FY16. As assessed by the RBI, the GNPAs were Rs 15,565 crore — implying a sharp divergence of Rs 9,478 crore. SBI, for another example, reported bad loan divergence of a whopping Rs 23,239 crore in FY17.

Soumen Chatterjee, head of research at Guiness Securities Ltd, speaking to the Economic Times, said, “The RBI is snuffing out any hope bankers had about non-compliance being dealt with gently. Senior management now knows that anyone not playing by the central bank’s rule book will be shown the door.”

The RBI is in the process of cleaning up an overhang of more than $210 billion of stressed assets in the Indian banking system. The amount of stressed assets that the Indian banking system has is among the highest in the world.

To revive lending in Asia’s third largest economy is therefore vital. Last year, the RBI ordered lenders to come clean in exchange filings if the difference between the soured credit reported in their results and as assessed in subsequent central bank reviews, amounted to more than 15 percent.

The Economic Times reported that Yes Bank later reported a discrepancy of 15 + 300 percent (315 percent), one of the highest in the industry; the difference for Axis was 26 percent, the difference for Bank of India was 27 percent and for SBI, 21 percent.

Yes Bank has argued that the impact of the divergence on the bank’s results was small because it subsequently recovered many of the loans labeled as problematic by the central bank. If we take a look at the numbers, Yes Bank reported gross NPAs for FY17 at Rs 2,018 crore.

However, gross NPAs of the private sector lender were estimated to be Rs 8,373.8 crore by the central bank. The resulting divergence was nearly three times the reported amount.

Rana Kapoor's legacy

Madhuchanda Dey, Head of Moneycontrol Research, writes, “Yes Bank was synonymous with Rana Kapoor. He founded Yes Bank in 2003 and in the last fifteen years created a bank of formidable size and influence. Since its listing in 2005 till date, the stock has risen by 4,378 percentage in absolute terms, generating a compounded annual return (CAR) of 34 percent.

This wealth creation has been accompanied by a similar performance in business. Over the last decade (2006 to 2018) the profitability of the bank had grown 42 percent compounded annually. Business growth has been equally supportive with total assets, advances, and deposits growing at a compounded rate of 43 percent, 77 percent and 42 percent, respectively.”

She goes on to note that, “In recent times, Yes Bank outperformed most of its peers and the market has rewarded the stock for this. The 28 percent and 34 percent growth in deposits and loans, respectively, in the past four years has silenced critics.

Consequently, its share in deposits and advances of the system has improved to 1.7 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively from 0.9 percent in FY14. The bank had succeeded in taking up the share of low-cost CASA to 37 percent by end of FY18 from 22 percent four years back and in the process managed to improve its net interest margin as well.

However, being a corporate-focused bank, what surprised the markets about Yes Bank is its pristine asset quality (gross NPA of 1.28 percent in FY18) amid the troubled landscape of Indian corporate sector. Nobody knew the secret sauce for this success, and many industry watchers felt it too good to be true.”

Kapoor has been the bank's CEO since 2004 and his term ended on August 31 this year. Kapoor has been the founding CEO of Yes Bank, which was co-founded along with Ashok Kapur, who died in the 26/11 terrorist attack in 2008.

As a promoter, Kapoor and his family own 10.66 percent stake in the bank.

In June, Yes Bank's shareholders had approved the re-appointment of Kapoor as the CEO and MD for three years. Every shareholder's approval is subject to a final nod from the RBI.

Stock market and brokerage-house reaction

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd on Friday tumbled over 34 percent, its steepest fall ever, as brokerages downgraded the stock and cut its target price. In intraday trade, the Yes Bank stock fell as much as 34 percent, its steepest fall since listing, to Rs 210.10 a share—a level last seen on 24 June 2016.

So far this year, the stock has declined 17.17 percent. At 12.07pm, the stock was trading at Rs 254.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. At the time of closing hours, Yes Bank stock was trading at Rs 227.05, a fall of 28.71 percent on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 225.15 a fall of 29.46 percent.

How are brokerage houses viewing this development? Well, not well. Most of the brokerages have downgraded the stock and also slashed the target price.

IDFC Securities, saying the cutting down of Rana’s tenure could slow down loan and fee growth and impact the bank’s ability to raise high net worth deposits, maintained an Underperform rating on Yes Bank, and also cut target to Rs 230 from Rs 350 per share.

Research house Citi has downgraded the stock to sell from buy with a potential downside of 15 percent. It also cut the target price to Rs 270 from Rs 440 per share. Citi also feels four months would be too short a time period to find a suitable replacement.

Foreign broking house Macquarie has maintain Outperform rating on Yes Bank with a target of Rs 425 and expect potential upside of 33 percent on the stock. The rejection is a major negative development, while absence of any communication from bank or RBI will be an overhang on the stock, it added.

Goldman Sachs has downgrades the stock to neutral from buy and cut target to Rs 300 from Rs 383 per share. It said, “The current news may create uncertainty on strategic direction, also future growth and profitability of the bank is uncertain. The bank’s current CET-1 capital ratio at 9.5 percent is close to 8 percent. It cut the earnings estimates by 11 percent to 18 percent for FY19-21.”

Broking house Nomura has downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and cut target to Rs 345 from Rs 500 per share. According to Nomura, the base case target price is at Rs 365, if capital raising becomes difficult. The firm has cut its earnings growth estimate for the next two years to 20 percent, while credible external CEO candidate and lower FY18 divergence will be positive catalysts.

There is no denying of the fact that this development will have some implications for Yes Bank’s growth plans, but if investors’ give time, things should turn around.

“If we look at history, the stock is trading at discount to peers. The RBI action suggests that the central bank may want to make a change at the top role of the bank and we feel another gentleman or lady may come and run the show," Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director, Emkay Global Financial Services told CNBC-TV18.

“But, this kind of correction in such a strong bank made valuations attractive and is a long-term opportunity for investors," Karwa said.

Madhuchanda Dey writes, “ [Of] great[er] concern is the bank’s ability to raise capital to maintain the blistering pace of growth until all the concerns are allayed. The bank had last raised equity in March 2017. Given the emerging opportunities due to the comatose state of many state-owned banks, Yes Bank would have liked to take advantage of the environment by bolstering its equity base. Investors will have many more questions till the dust settles. In the interim, the stock is expected to remain volatile with a downward bias. Investors should exercise caution and shouldn’t bottom fish in a haste till clarity emerges on the quality of its books.”

Who next?

That is the next big question. Getting a new person to replace Rana Kapoor, who has been the founding MD and CEO, and for all practical purposes, its face, will not be easy, to say the least. Beena Parmar, writing for Moneycontrol, reports, “A source suggested that Kapoor could appoint himself Chairman.”

Meanwhile, some of the names of people likely to replace Kapoor at Yes Bank include that of current Senior Group President of Financial Markets at Yes Bank, Rajat Monga. Another name doing the rounds is that of HDFC Bank's outgoing Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar.

Phone calls made to Monga and Sukthankar by Moneycontrol went unanswered. A Yes Bank spokesperson said that any decision on the matter would be taken by the board on September 25.

Independent analyst Hemindra Hazari, in a note he wrote recently, pointed out that, "Even though Yes Bank has nine directors, their age and background deters them from being considered by the RBI for the appointment as CEO and a replacement for Rana Kapoor."

According to Hazari, the problem with the board is that it is mainly made up of retired professionals from government banks or from the Indian bureaucracy. Also, barring Rana Kapoor and Pratima Sheorey, all of them are over 65 years of age.

Sheorey is currently the Director of Pune-based Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development. In her mid-40s, and with not much banking experience, Sheorey might be considered ineligible for the role of CEO as per the Banking Regulation Act, Hazari went on to add. The current retirement age stipulated for MD and CEOs of private banks is 70.

Hazari raised another critical point that the "uncertainty of the bank's future leadership is compounded by a Bombay High Court Order of June 4, 2015, which makes it difficult to appoint a suitable candidate for the CEO's post or even appoint a whole-time (executive) director.

After a dispute in 2014 between Yes Bank's top two Indian promoters -- Rana Kapoor and the kin of Ashok Kapur, who was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, a High Court judgment said that whole-time directors can only be appointed by a joint recommendation of both the warring promoters of the bank.

“The problem is that the promoters (Rana Kapoor and Madhu Kapur) have been unable to come to an understanding on jointly recommending whole-time directors or on any major issue in the management of the bank, and hence it is extremely unlikely that in future they can jointly recommend a whole-time director,” Hazari said.

Rana Kapoor owned 10.7 percent in Yes Bank along with other family entities, while Madhu Kapur (Ashok Kapur's wife) owned 7.6 percent, as on June 30, 2018.

The High Court judgment was appealed in the Supreme Court, where it is still sub judice. According to sources, Madhu Kapur is likely to pitch for fast-tracking the case. So far, Madhu Kapur hasn't received any communication from the bank's management about the matter.

VG Kannan, CEO, Indian Banks Association, speaking to the Economic Times, said one of the issues dogging the Indian private banking system is promoters also leading the banks.

He said, “One thing which the Reserve Bank of India has been telling is that banks should be headed by professional bankers and this could be a time for the RBI to push for a professional banker, not in the sense that Mr Rana Kapoor is not a professional banker but he has a majority stake in the company and there could be clash of interest and where a professional banker without any holding in the company would make sense.” He added, “I do think this is an issue but in the long run, it will be always better to have professional people on board with a very nominal stake in the companies so that there is a total diversity in the board.”