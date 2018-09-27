Podcast | Editor’s pick of the day - Import duties raised on 19 items; Flying could become expensive

On the 17th of September, on our Story of the Day that day, we mentioned that the government announced an array of steps, including removal of withholding tax on Masala bonds, relaxation for Foreign Portfolio Investors, and curbs on non-essential imports, to contain the widening current account deficit (CAD) and check the rupee fall.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the prevailing economic issues. This was the famous weekend meeting that had to be convened in the face of a sinking rupee. One of the steps has now been enforced – The government has hiked import duty on high-end consumer items including washing machines, air conditioner, footwear, diamonds, and importantly, jet fuel.

If you have any intense air travel planned for the upcoming holiday season, perhaps you might want to rethink it because it is very likely that air ticket prices will take off.

List of items

The change in rates will be effective from September 27, the finance ministry said in a release today, adding that the total value of imports of these 19 items in the year 2017-18 was about Rs 86,000 crore.

Air conditioners, household refrigerators, and washing machines less than 10 kg will now face basic customs duty of 20 percent from 10 percent. This may well be the result of the consumer durable industry lobbying the government for protection against Chinese imports.

Speakers, radial car tyres; bath, shower bath, sinks, wash basin made of plastics; articles of plastic made for conveyance and packing, such as boxes, containers, bottles; tableware, kitchenware, household items of plastic; miscellaneous items of plastic such as office stationery, fitting for furniture, decorative sheets, statuettes; trunks, briefcases, travel bags, will all face customs duty of 15 percent from 10 percent.

Non-industrial diamonds that is cut and polished diamonds (meaning, other than rough diamonds), half-cut or broken semi-processed diamonds, lab grown diamonds, cut and polished gemstones will all see a hike of duty from 5 percent to 7.5 percent.

The jewellery segment is further hit, with articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal; articles of goldsmith and silversmith wares and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal will see hike in customs duty from the existing 15 percent to 20 percent.

Compressors for air conditioners and refrigerators now face duties of 10 percent from 7.5 percent. And finally, in a hugely significant move, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which thus far faced no basic customs duty, will now see a duty levied of 5 percent.

Significantly, gold has been spared from this list.

Well, if you want to zip around across the world, lugging expensive luggage, wearing diamonds and Louboutins, desiring those oh-so-desirable plastic statuettes draped in plastic decorative sheets, things just got more expensive for you.

“The significant increases in customs duties of selective items which the government perceives to be non-essential imports appears to be aimed at reducing the drain of currency reserves and boost domestic demand,” Prashant Deshpande, a partner at Deloitte India said. Another expert said that the government’s decision, though significant, is not surprising as India is looking at discouraging the import of white goods and other items perceived to be used more by the affluent class.

“Message is clear - local is a new global and if local market is to be accessed then more value addition should take place in India," Pratik Jain, partner and leader at PwC India said.

The development comes after the government announced a five-point strategy to arrest the rupee’s slide, after meeting that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and officials Reserve Bank of India (RBI) among others on September 14.

Modi met also top finance ministry officials to review the current economic scenario to work out a strategy to bolster the market’s confidence and improve the macroeconomic scenario. The measures included removal of withholding tax on masala bonds, relaxation for foreign portfolio investors, and curbs on non-essential imports, to contain the widening CAD, which has widened to 2.4 percent of GDP in April-June and check the rupee’s fall.

These measures are likely to have a positive impact to the tune of $8-10 billion, according to the government.

Despite robust GDP growth and falling inflation, India is facing the threat of a widening twin deficit—current account and fiscal deficit—led by a clamour for an excise duty cut on fuel as the falling value of rupee against dollar has made petrol diesel more expensive for the common man. Weakening domestic currency against the dollar has also hardened benchmark bond yields that have surged their highest in four years, apart from escalating the import bill and depleting forex reserves.

Potential impact

India’s current account deficit - that is difference in imports and exports – deteriorated to 1.9 percent of GDP in FY18 from 0.6 percent in the year before and is forecast to rise to around 2.8 percent in the current year.

An uncertain global environment with fears of trade war, emerging economies (like Argentina, Turkey, etc) running high current account deficits experiencing their currencies depreciate sharply amid interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve, higher crude prices have all weighed on the Indian rupee and the Indian current account deficit as well.

The Indian rupee is down about 13 percent since January. India's forex reserves have also fallen below $400 billion for the first time since November 2017.

The increased duty is likely to yield about Rs 4,000 crore in revenue. “The hike in import duty on the identified non-essential items is likely to have a modest impact on curtailing the size of the current account deficit in FY2019, which we currently estimate at around 2.8 percent of GDP,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA, speaking to The Economic Times.

Among the sectors hardest hit is the already suffering aviation sector. Air travel is likely to become more expensive. With the imposition of customs on ATF, airlines would look to pass the costs on to passengers. Rising fuel prices, intense competition and an inability to pass on spiralling expenses have been negatively impacting the domestic airlines. In recent weeks, the airline industry has indicated that air ticket prices could go up in October when the peak travel season begins.

On September 10, SpiceJet's chief Ajay Singh indicated that fares could be hiked in the next few months. "It is also important that we increase yield and pass on some of the costs increases to the customers. We hope that can happen in the next few months," he had said. Sharat Dhall, COO of Yatra, agreed, and added, “the silver lining to the situation is that with the peak season kicking in, we are likely to see an increase in prices and strong loads as well. This would provide relief to the airlines.”

From the consumer durable sector, the impact, at least according to some industrywallahs is not going to be much. Kamal Nandi, business head and EVP, Godrej Appliances, speaking to DNA, said large sized televisions and refrigerators sell only one lakh units and constitute 1 percent of the overall sales.

"As far as our industry is concerned, large size frontload washing machines are the ones getting imported, which are very few in numbers as compared to the overall size of the market. Moreover, as the consumers of this segment are value driven and not price sensitive, the increase in custom duties shouldn't impact the sale for this segment," he said.

Stock market reaction

By midday today, expectedly, aviation stocks dropped sharply. Shares of Jet Airways (India) Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) and SpiceJet Ltd fall 4-6 percent. At the time of writing, Jet share price had fallen as much as 6.64 percent on the BSE to Rs 179.15, its lowest in over six years.

In early morning trade, InterGlobe Aviation, which operates low-cost airline IndiGo, declined as much as 4.1 percent to Rs 818, lowest since February 2017. SpiceJet shares hit their lowest since February 2017, dropping as much as 3.9 percent in early morning trade.

Reuters reported that brokerage HSBC cut its target on SpiceJet to Rs70 from Rs100, but maintained its “hold” rating. HSBC raised concerns over the fuel price hike and rupee depreciation for SpiceJet, said the launch of airline’s freight business could add some pressure on its profitability in the short term

Shares of Titan, meanwhile, gained more than 3 percent on Thursday as the government did not raise import duty on gold from the existing 10 percent, contrary to speculations. The government has instead raised import duty to 20 percent from 15 percent on jewellery and to 7.5 percent from 5 percent on cut and polished diamonds, which is unlikely to affect the company.

Bhaskar Bhat, MD, Titan, said: "Large part of its imports is gold, where the import duty has not been touched. It is a wise move by the government as it will garner more taxes, given the weak CAD position. As of now, the marginal increase in import duty is not going to affect the industry much.”

Bhat went on to add the Indian consumer had paid much more for gold and jewellery and that the imposition of these duties on diamonds and colored gemstones are not going to dampen the sales during the upcoming festival season.