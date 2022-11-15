English
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov'22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    POCL Enterprise Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.99 crore, up 71.18% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POCL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 203.99 crore in September 2022 up 71.18% from Rs. 119.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 up 281.7% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in September 2022 up 209.47% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.

    POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 12.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

    POCL Enterprise shares closed at 164.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 183.69% returns over the last 6 months and 157.68% over the last 12 months.

    POCL Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.99157.31119.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.99157.31119.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.10139.40109.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.637.520.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.27-8.46-5.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.633.413.05
    Depreciation0.440.440.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.6510.168.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.264.853.08
    Other Income0.050.030.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.324.883.39
    Interest2.291.821.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.033.061.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.033.061.72
    Tax2.220.62-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.812.441.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.812.441.78
    Equity Share Capital5.585.585.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.214.373.20
    Diluted EPS12.214.373.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.214.373.20
    Diluted EPS12.214.373.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am