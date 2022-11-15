POCL Enterprise Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.99 crore, up 71.18% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POCL Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 203.99 crore in September 2022 up 71.18% from Rs. 119.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 up 281.7% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in September 2022 up 209.47% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.
POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 12.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.
|POCL Enterprise shares closed at 164.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 183.69% returns over the last 6 months and 157.68% over the last 12 months.
|POCL Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|203.99
|157.31
|119.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|203.99
|157.31
|119.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|139.10
|139.40
|109.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.63
|7.52
|0.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.27
|-8.46
|-5.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.63
|3.41
|3.05
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.44
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.65
|10.16
|8.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.26
|4.85
|3.08
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.32
|4.88
|3.39
|Interest
|2.29
|1.82
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.03
|3.06
|1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.03
|3.06
|1.72
|Tax
|2.22
|0.62
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.81
|2.44
|1.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.81
|2.44
|1.78
|Equity Share Capital
|5.58
|5.58
|5.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.21
|4.37
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|12.21
|4.37
|3.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.21
|4.37
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|12.21
|4.37
|3.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited