POCL Enterprise Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.99 crore, up 71.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.99 crore in September 2022 up 71.18% from Rs. 119.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 up 281.7% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in September 2022 up 209.47% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.

POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 12.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.