POCL Enterprise Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.90 crore, up 61.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.90 crore in March 2023 up 61.51% from Rs. 150.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 207.55% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2023 up 134.88% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

POCL Enterprise shares closed at 135.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.35% returns over the last 6 months and 92.22% over the last 12 months.