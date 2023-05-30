English
    POCL Enterprise Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.90 crore, up 61.51% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POCL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.90 crore in March 2023 up 61.51% from Rs. 150.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 207.55% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2023 up 134.88% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

    POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

    POCL Enterprise shares closed at 135.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.35% returns over the last 6 months and 92.22% over the last 12 months.

    POCL Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.90270.16150.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.90270.16150.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.97227.41124.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.5738.523.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.03-15.545.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.863.833.20
    Depreciation0.480.400.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6310.128.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.355.423.87
    Other Income0.240.21-1.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.585.632.01
    Interest3.023.121.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.572.510.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.572.510.54
    Tax0.780.66-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.791.860.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.791.860.58
    Equity Share Capital5.585.585.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.213.331.04
    Diluted EPS3.213.331.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.213.331.04
    Diluted EPS3.213.331.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

