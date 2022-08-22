English
    POCL Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.31 crore, up 90.14% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POCL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.31 crore in June 2022 up 90.14% from Rs. 82.74 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 365.59% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2022 up 114.52% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.

    POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

    POCL Enterprise shares closed at 73.95 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 53.11% over the last 12 months.

    POCL Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.31150.3982.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.31150.3982.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.40124.8780.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.523.560.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.465.87-8.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.413.202.64
    Depreciation0.440.570.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.168.445.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.853.871.21
    Other Income0.03-1.870.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.882.012.07
    Interest1.821.461.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.060.540.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.060.540.49
    Tax0.62-0.04-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.440.580.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.440.580.52
    Equity Share Capital5.585.585.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.371.040.94
    Diluted EPS4.371.040.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.371.040.94
    Diluted EPS4.371.040.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:22 am
