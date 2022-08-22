POCL Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.31 crore, up 90.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.31 crore in June 2022 up 90.14% from Rs. 82.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 365.59% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2022 up 114.52% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.

POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

POCL Enterprise shares closed at 73.95 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 53.11% over the last 12 months.