POCL Enterprise standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 141.88 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 141.88 140.23 90.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 141.88 140.23 90.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 113.93 114.49 78.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 21.18 7.07 0.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.18 2.86 3.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.87 2.76 2.16 Depreciation 0.37 0.41 0.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.14 11.85 4.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 0.80 1.59 Other Income 1.64 1.49 0.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.20 2.29 2.02 Interest 2.78 2.34 1.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.58 -0.05 0.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.58 -0.05 0.67 Tax -0.03 0.16 0.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.55 -0.21 0.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.55 -0.21 0.45 Equity Share Capital 5.58 5.58 5.58 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.99 -0.38 0.80 Diluted EPS -0.99 -0.38 0.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.99 -0.38 0.80 Diluted EPS -0.99 -0.38 0.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --