POCL Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.16 crore, up 85.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.16 crore in December 2022 up 85.63% from Rs. 145.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 284.64% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.