POCL Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.16 crore, up 85.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.16 crore in December 2022 up 85.63% from Rs. 145.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 284.64% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

POCL Enterprise shares closed at 137.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.67% returns over the last 6 months and 131.12% over the last 12 months.