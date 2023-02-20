English
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ''Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading'' with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    POCL Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.16 crore, up 85.63% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POCL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 270.16 crore in December 2022 up 85.63% from Rs. 145.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 284.64% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

    POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

    POCL Enterprise shares closed at 137.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.67% returns over the last 6 months and 131.12% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.16203.99145.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations270.16203.99145.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials227.41139.10120.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.5229.630.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.5410.2712.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.833.633.16
    Depreciation0.400.440.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.129.657.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4211.261.34
    Other Income0.210.051.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6311.322.41
    Interest3.122.291.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.519.030.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.519.030.44
    Tax0.662.22-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.866.810.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.866.810.48
    Equity Share Capital5.585.585.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.3312.210.87
    Diluted EPS3.3312.210.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.3312.210.87
    Diluted EPS3.3312.210.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:11 am