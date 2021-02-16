POCL Enterprise Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.80 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.80 crore in December 2020 down 0.79% from Rs. 94.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020 up 435.28% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2020 up 80.93% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2019.

POCL Enterprise shares closed at 26.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.65% returns over the last 6 months and -18.75% over the last 12 months.