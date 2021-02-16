MARKET NEWS

POCL Enterprise Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.80 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POCL Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.80 crore in December 2020 down 0.79% from Rs. 94.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020 up 435.28% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2020 up 80.93% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2019.

POCL Enterprise shares closed at 26.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.65% returns over the last 6 months and -18.75% over the last 12 months.

POCL Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations93.8078.9694.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations93.8078.9694.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials90.0753.9991.14
Purchase of Traded Goods1.130.350.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.1115.14-7.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.682.252.78
Depreciation0.430.430.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.634.686.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.982.121.00
Other Income0.490.160.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.462.281.78
Interest1.401.471.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.070.810.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.070.810.18
Tax0.24---0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.820.810.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.820.810.34
Equity Share Capital5.585.585.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.271.610.61
Diluted EPS3.271.610.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.271.610.61
Diluted EPS3.271.610.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:22 am

