POCL Enterprise Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore, down 27.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore in December 2018 down 27.99% from Rs. 135.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2018 down 341.43% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 119.49% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2017.

POCL Enterprise shares closed at 35.35 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.87% returns over the last 6 months and -57.66% over the last 12 months.