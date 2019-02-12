POCL Enterprise Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore, down 27.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POCL Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore in December 2018 down 27.99% from Rs. 135.99 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2018 down 341.43% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 119.49% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2017.
POCL Enterprise shares closed at 35.35 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.87% returns over the last 6 months and -57.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|POCL Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.92
|110.10
|135.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.92
|110.10
|135.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|74.20
|105.51
|127.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.14
|3.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.05
|-7.29
|-3.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.92
|2.85
|2.35
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.38
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.82
|7.76
|6.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-2.12
|3.19
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.98
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-1.14
|3.93
|Interest
|2.23
|2.65
|1.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.45
|-3.78
|1.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.45
|-3.78
|1.94
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.08
|0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.40
|-3.71
|1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.40
|-3.71
|1.41
|Equity Share Capital
|5.58
|5.58
|5.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.10
|-6.65
|2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-6.10
|-6.65
|2.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.10
|-6.65
|2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-6.10
|-6.65
|2.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited